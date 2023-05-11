Of all the hideous things Thabo Bester has done in his life, it’s easy to connect the dots on how he pulled off the unplumbed scheme.
In view of the enormity of Bester’s escape, it’s clear that an organised gang carried out the abduction or kidnapping of Katlego Bereng in order to fulfil a mission of a dark purpose. The hospital standard procedures were bent deliberately to admit Bereng under false pretences for the dirty work to be done.
What hits close to home is the sacrifice of innocent blood for unjust gain. There are morally corrupt criminals among us who live a glitzy life shrouded in mystery. They are unimaginably capable of cruelty in cahoots with rogue healthcare workers and complicit police officers.
This mirrors the height of the rot in the system perpetrated by evil elements. The untold reality on the ground extenuates the scale of the atrocious deeds in society.
Lately, there have been a slew of killings alien to communities where corpses would be found mutilated. Such barbaric acts are always actuated by crass materialism. Some conspire in a contract killing of loved ones to cash in on insurance policy payouts.
Apart from eating family like bread, they harvest human parts for charlatans who hijacked the indigenous healing practice to prey on the innocent for mercenary motives. Others have been initiated into a practice of necromancy in which they disrupt the order of things in one’s destiny and enslave the victim to gain a livelihood by craftiness.
That’s indicative of the wicked on the loose. Evil has become commonplace to the point of no return. The utter indifference to this reality has exacerbated the decadence in society. We’re besieged by the devil, in a nutshell.
Morgan Phaahla, Vosloorus
READER LETTER | A gang helped Bester fulfil a mission of dark purpose
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
