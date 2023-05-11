SOWETAN | Break down blue wall of silence

They further allege that shortly after the incident, the driver called his colleagues who whisked him away from the scene before preliminary investigations, including a blood test, could be done.
Two years ago, we wrote about what we called the “blue wall of silence”. This is a culture prevalent in police systems in many parts of the world, where cops turn a blind eye to misconduct done by their colleagues in uniform or even actively protect them from accountability.
At the time, a panel of experts released a report which detailed several incidents of people killed by police during protests, including children. The report gave insight into a culture where police generally operated within a system of dishonesty and impunity for the preservation of their colleagues. It noted that anyone who broke the code of silence risked being ostracised, even threatened with violence.
We were reminded of this yet again, following the death of Kamokgelo Gama of the East Rand, who was killed when a police vehicle ploughed into him and his brother-in-law.
The two men had been pushing their car to the yellow lane after they ran out of fuel.
Gama’s family allege the cop driving the state vehicle was drunk and that beer bottles were found in the police van.
They further allege that shortly after the incident, the driver called his colleagues who whisked him away from the scene before preliminary investigations, including a blood test, could be done.
So far there has been a lacklustre response from the police and the watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on this matter.
While Ipid confirmed it was investigating the case, it is unclear why, two weeks after the incident, they were yet to take even an initial statement from Gama’s family or the survivor.
Police claim that the driver was taken away from the scene to protect him from threats by the family. While it can be understood that the victim’s family may have been angry at the scene, it is implausible that a group of trained police officers could not control the situation while ensuring that standard practices, such as taking a blood sample from the driver, could not be done.
At best, the behaviour of police in this matter raises concerns about poor management of the scene and at worst, a possible cover up.
None of these bodes well for the credibility of the internal investigation which Boksburg police station commander Col Mack Mngomezulu claims is ongoing.
It is therefore up to Ipid to step up and do its work without fear or favour and to ultimately to ensure justice is done for the Gama family.
Break the cops' code of silence
Silence opens door to police criminality, report warns
