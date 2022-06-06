I am over 50 and can get a booster shot, but will it help?

“Early results indicate protection against serious illness or death is maintained for many months or longer after a third vaccination

“At present, there is not a widespread view that a fourth vaccination [second booster] is required to maintain immunity, except for in people who are immunocompromised.”

Several countries have offered a second booster to older members of their populations.

Last month the WHO said studies into the effectiveness of providing an additional booster were sparse, and limited on the duration of further protection, but there were indications it is beneficial.

“Seven studies were available for review, six of which were from Israel and one from Canada. All were conducted during a time when Omicron has been the predominant circulating strain globally.

“While the studies vary in their design and population investigated, most evaluated the relative effectiveness of a fourth dose four months after a third dose of mRNA [Pfizer] vaccine compared to those who received three doses.

“This relative vaccine effectiveness only provides evidence on the value of a fourth dose compared to individuals who already have some vaccine induced protection (three dose recipients).

“The relative vaccine effectiveness depends upon the initial vaccine efficacy provided by three doses and how much subsequent waning has occurred. In contrast, earlier studies provide an absolute vaccine effectiveness comparing vaccinated vs unvaccinated individuals.”

WHERE CAN I GET MY BOOSTER SHOT?

The government and private sector have introduced thousands of vaccination sites across the country where you can get Covid-19 vaccine booster shots for free.

Click here to see vaccination sites in your area. You can also get the jab at Clicks or Dis-Chem pharmacies. You can find a Clicks vaccination site here and a Dis-Chem site here.

The health department and health organisation Right-to-Care have launched the FindMyJab.co.za app to make it easier for anyone to find the closest vaccination site using a smartphone, laptop or tablet.

