PETER KRIEL | Universities must be inclusive, all voices must be heard

Universities play a pivotal role not only in understanding what some of the challenges are of not pursuing studies in one’s mother tongue but also how to put measures in place to support students not studying in their mother tongue language.
Their duty extends beyond mere language proficiency to creating supportive environments that honour diverse linguistic backgrounds. By factoring in multilingualism, universities can foster inclusivity, empower students and bridge cultural gaps.
The challenge lies in striking a harmonious balance and recognising the value of both English and mother tongue education. Ultimately universities must champion an environment where all voices are heard regardless of the language students speak.
The reality is that in SA most students’ higher education study is conducted in English. This has the benefit of opening doors even globally. However, when a student pursues their studies in a language that is not their first language, whether by choice or due to lack of alternatives, it is not without its challenges.
English is overwhelmingly the operative language in academia, business and science, providing students with access to a vast pool of resources, publications and international collaboration.
Employers worldwide seek candidates who can communicate effectively in English, providing those educated in English with a competitive edge in their careers. Learning and being fluent in English can contribute to personal development by expanding one’s cognitive abilities, improving problem-solving skills and boosting self confidence.
However, non-native English speakers may face difficulties in expressing complex ideas, leading to potential misunderstandings in academic settings. The pressure to master academic English can be overwhelming, affecting the student’s confidence and performance and must be taken into consideration and accommodated, especially in the earlier years of study.
The language of instruction is closely tied to cultural identity. Studying in a language other than one’s own may lead to feelings of detachment and cultural displacement. Many higher education institutions have cultural integration programmes that celebrate and promote diversity on campus and these can go a long way to overcome the feeling of cultural displacement among students.
Native language instruction often comes with the advantage of a robust support system, including lecturers and classmates who share the same linguistic and cultural background. Anecdotal evidence suggests that South African parents prefer their children to be taught in English at school level and that about 70% of school children from grade 4 and up have English as either the first or the additional language of choice.
In SA, most students do not have the option of studying in their home language. It is therefore incumbent on universities to create inclusive environments, and actively support students by nurturing linguistic competence and inclusivity.
■ Kriel is a general manager at the Independent Institute of Education
