Columnists

SOWETAN | Racism must be exposed

26 January 2024 - 15:03
Veneruru Kavari who was allegedly assaulted and had dogs set on him by his boss at his farm in Groblersdal.
Image: Supplied

In a few months, SA celebrates three decades of democracy. Ours is a story hailed across the world for the path we chose in our transition from a ruthless, evil white supremacist government to a democratic one without vengeful civil war.

Indeed, it is something tobehold, even in its imperfection.While our constitutional order –premised on equality and non-racism – is virtuous, it is meaningless if incompatible with the realities of people, especially those who are vulnerable.

Today we tell a disturbing story of Veneruru Kavari, a 30-year-old security guard who was assaulted and brutalised by his bosses for what he says was an alleged transgression at work.

Kavari worked as a guard at a network tower battery in Kwagafontein, Mpumalanga. He had only been with the company for seven days when he was accused of drinking while on the job.

Following his denial of the allegation, the security company owner, Piet Groenewald, 63, and his son Stephan Groenewald, 27, allegedly beat him to a pulp before setting their dogs on him. Kavari would later be arrested, on the Groenewalds’ complaint of damaging property.

But without being charged, he was released after spending a weekend in jail. It is a horrific story that highlights yet again the brutality unleashed on black people by racist white people.

The Groenewalds’ version of events is that of self-defence from a man they claim was aggressive at work. There is yet to be evidence of this. The father and son duo were subsequently arrested and will return to court next week.

This incident highlights yet again the entrenched racism in this community as demonstrated by supporters of the Groenewalds who showed up in court, holding apartheid Transvaal flags.

The truth is that people who harbour such racist and hateful views are unlikely to change. This is why they must be held accountable by law for theiractions without exception.

Racism is not an abstract concept where hateful people hold hateful views. It is as dangerous as it is systemic. It is premised on the exclusion, dehumanisation and violation of black people. We must expose and reject it in every space it exists and its perpetrators must face the full might of the law.

