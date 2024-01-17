×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

SOWETAN | Slapdash planning robs pupils

17 January 2024 - 09:40
Barcelona, Primary School in Etwatwa, Ekurhuleni
Barcelona, Primary School in Etwatwa, Ekurhuleni
Image: Antonio Muchave

A new school year gets underway today, but not without the usual frustration and anger from the parents trying to get their children placed in schools in Gauteng.

According to the provincial department of education, more than 21,000 pupils who applied late had been placed in schools by yesterday, however, some parents rejected the schools where their children have been placed.

This created tensions outside several district offices yesterday, where desperate parents gathered as early as 6am to secure placement of their children into schools of their choice.

Some parents blamed the department’s online application system, saying it had placed their children as far as 30km away from their homes. Others complained they did not get space in their preferred schools and were being forced to accept placement elsewhere.

These problems are not new. What is slightly different this year is that there have not been as many complaints about the online application system’s technical issues or the system crashing.

This must be encouraging to those behind the system, which has been beset by problems since its introduction in the province. Whether the system is now functioning optimally remains to be seen. What is certain is that the scenes of frustration by parents outside district offices every year reflect a systemic failure on the part of the government to manage admission of children to schools effectively and poor planning.

First, it shows up the government for failing to build more schools in the province to meet the burgeoning demand for education facilities in line with the population growth.

Second, there are simply not enough good schools offering quality education around for parents who want to give their children a better future therefore they all flood into the few available and oversubscribed.

Today ’s schools reopening will again be met with mixed emotions as some parents know that the future of their children is at stake. The only way these problems can be eradicated going forward is if the government prioritises building more schools and improving the quality of education offered in all public schools in the province.

Parents opt to buy uniform from school-recommended suppliers

Some parents still prefer to buy uniform from school-recommended suppliers despite cheaper prices offered by some retail shops. Parents said ...
News
11 hours ago

Anxious parents camp outside Gauteng Department of Education offices

Anxiety and frustration gripped some Gauteng parents whose children have been placed in schools far from their homes.
News
11 hours ago

Anger as new school year gets under way

With the start of the new school year set to get under way on Wednesday, parents in Gauteng schools have expressed frustration and anger at ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

WATCH | South Africans share their messages of support ahead of Bafana Bafana's ...
WATCH | SowetanLIVE quizzes South Africans on Bafana Bafana's Afcon squad