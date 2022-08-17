BROWNHILDER NENEH | Work-life balance key to success for businesswomen
Managing family and career responsibilities a constant challenge
By Brownhilder Neneh - 17 August 2022 - 09:43
We all have multiple roles we hold and play throughout life; work and family are two of the most competing and salient roles in every individual’s life. Individuals often make behavioural decisions based on their relative salience (work or family) to these life roles. Role salience fundamentally outlines the life roles that are most important for an individual.
Individuals who have family salience see family as “a permanently executed practice centred on care obligations”, and give priority to their family. Individuals who have work salience are more eager to spend extra effort at work and to achieve career success...
