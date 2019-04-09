CAF offside in Al Ahly venue swap

Desperate times call for desperate measures for Al Ahly, who have resorted to all sorts of dirty tricks to frustrate Mamelodi Sundowns, without any consequences from CAF.

Ahly are playing dirty as they are desperate to overturn a heavy 5-0 defeat they suffered at the hands of Sundowns in the first leg of the CAF Champions League quarterfinal in Atteridgeville on Saturday.

CAF allowed the Egyptian giants to irregularly move the second leg from the Egyptian Army Stadium in Suez to the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria, 350km from the capital Cairo.

In approving the venue switch, CAF, who seem to have different rules for different teams, has broken its own rules that it expects all the clubs to respect.