×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Ukraine PM calls for fresh sanctions on Russia after Navalny's death

By Tim Kelly - 20 February 2024 - 09:15
Candles burn as people attend a vigil following the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, at the Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, February 19, 2024.
Candles burn as people attend a vigil following the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, at the Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, February 19, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Ukraine's prime minister urged the European Union and Japan on Tuesday to impose fresh economic sanctions on Russia after the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The comments came after EU nations, such as Germany, Lithuania and Sweden, sought specific new penalties following Navalny's death in a remote penal colony in Russia, while US president Joe Biden also warned Moscow could face consequences.

“We ask to implement this sanction on economic issues, in economic spheres and in political spheres on personalities,” Denys Shmyhal told a press conference in Tokyo, where he met Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss reconstruction in Ukraine.

Shmyhal added that Kyiv looked forward to winning US Congress backing of an aid package to provide military support for Ukraine forces faced with a lack of ammunition, especially long-range munitions, to help target Russian supply lines.

Russian drones kill 7, including 3 children, in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Russia launched a drone attack on Ukraine's city of Kharkiv, killing seven people, including three small children, triggering blazes and damaging ...
News
1 week ago

“We are fighting for democratic values for all the democratic world, this is an existential war of democracy against autocracy,” he said.

On Sunday, Russia said it had taken control of the Ukrainian town of Avdiivka, its biggest gain since the fall of Bakhmut in May, coming almost two years to the day since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine.

That Russian success came as US lawmakers continued to wrangle over a military aid package for Kyiv.

Mike Johnson, Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, has said his chamber will not rush to consider a $95.34-billion military aid package for Ukraine and Israel already passed by the Senate.

Japan's government has pledged financial aid of more than $10 billion to Ukraine so far, but has not provided any military aid as it forbids the export of lethal weapons.

Reuters

Putin says Russia is working to free hostages in Gaza conflict

President Vladimir Putin told leaders of Russia's Jewish community on Wednesday that Moscow had achieved "specific results" in diplomatic efforts to ...
News
1 week ago

At least 273 people detained in Russia at events in memory of Navalny - rights group

At least 273 people have been detained at events across 32 Russian cities since the death of Alexei Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most ...
News
1 day ago

North Korea fires missile, minister to visit Russia as tensions rise

North Korea fired an apparent intermediate-range missile off its east coast on Sunday, South Korea said, as tensions run high after Pyongyang's ...
News
1 month ago

Inspectors denied access to parts of Ukraine nuclear plant: IAEA

The head of the UN nuclear power watchdog said on Wednesday his inspectors had been denied access to parts of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia ...
News
1 month ago

Russian stars' semi-naked party sparks wartime backlash

A rapper who attended a celebrity party with only a sock to hide his modesty has been jailed for 15 days, sponsors of some of Russia's best known ...
News
1 month ago

Ukraine claims destruction of major Russian navy vessel in Crimea

Ukraine's air force said on Tuesday that it had destroyed a major Russia landing ship stationed in the Crimean waters, after the Russian-installed ...
News
1 month ago

Russia's Alexei Navalny tracked down to 'Polar Wolf' prison in the Arctic

Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has been tracked down to a penal colony north of the Arctic Circle, his spokesperson said on ...
News
1 month ago

Zelensky makes 11th hour plea for Ukraine war funds in Washington

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday plans a last-ditch plea to US lawmakers to keep military support flowing as he battles Russia, in ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism