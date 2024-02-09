×

World

Prince Harry accepts substantial damages to settle Mirror Group case

By Reuters - 10 February 2024 - 09:06
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, walks outside the Rolls Building of the High Court in London on June 7 2023. File photo.
Image: HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters

Prince Harry has settled the remainder of his lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers over phone-hacking and other unlawful acts after the publisher agreed to pay substantial damages and his legal costs, his lawyer told London's high court on Friday.

In December, the high court ruled that Harry had been a victim of unlawful information gathering including phone-hacking by journalists on the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People tabloids with the knowledge of their editors.

However, that judgment only considered 33 of 148 articles Harry had complained about, ruling in his favour over 15 of these. His lawyer David Sherborne told the court MGN had now conceded the rest of his claim. “Mirror Group Newspapers will pay the Duke of Sussex a substantial additional sum by way of damages,” Sherborne said.

King Charles' younger son, who became the first senior British royal for 130 years to give evidence in court when he appeared at a trial in June, was originally awarded £140,600 (R3.4m) after the judge agreed he had been unlawfully targeted by MGN journalists.

Harry was not in court for Friday's hearing, having made a flying trip to Britain earlier this week to see the king after his father told him he had been diagnosed with a form of cancer.

They were able to meet for under an hour on Tuesday before Charles left London for his home in eastern England where he is recuperating as he undergoes outpatient treatment for the condition. Harry left the next day to return to California.

