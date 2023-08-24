×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Brics is expanding - here are the six countries joining the bloc

24 August 2023 - 10:32
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, China's President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pose for a picture at the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa on August 23, 2023.
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, China's President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pose for a picture at the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa on August 23, 2023.
Image: ALET PRETORIUS

On January 1 2024, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE will be full members of the Brics bloc. 

This announcement was made on Thursday by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is the chair of the 15th Brics summit under way in Johannesburg.

Ramaphosa said: “As the five Brics countries we have reached agreement on the guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures of the Brics expansion process, which has been in discussion for quite as while. 

“We have consensus on the first phase of this expansion and other phases will follow. We have decided to invite Argentina,, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to be full members of Brics.”  

He said Brics is a diverse group of nations, an equal partnership of countries that have differing views but a shared vision for a better world. 

TimesLIVE

BRICS SUMMIT | Leaders commit to strengthen ties in emerging global economies

Leaders of the main Brics bloc of countries have committed to strengthen the ties of the emerging global economies.
News
1 day ago

What does SA bring to the Brics table in relation to the other nations?

All eyes are on South Africa as the country plays hosts to the Brics Summit from Tuesday to Thursday.
News
1 day ago

Brics Plus? China moots new name as member states agree on expansion

The expansion of Brics is all but certain after member countries expressed support.
News
19 hours ago

BRICS SUMMIT | South African artisans show off their products to Brics delegates

Herbal teas, clothes, jewellery and Mpesu-infused gin were some of the items on display for mostly Chinese delegations who attended the Brics ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure
Putin receives loud cheers at BRICS before his pre-recorded speech is played to ...