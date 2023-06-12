×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Three British tourists missing after fire on boat in Red Sea

By Mohamed Ahmed Hassan and Farah Saafan and Kylie MacLellan - 12 June 2023 - 11:39
A rescue boat sails beside as plumes of smoke erupt from a yacht on fire in Marsa Alam, Egypt, June 11, 2023 in this screengrab taken from a handout video.
A rescue boat sails beside as plumes of smoke erupt from a yacht on fire in Marsa Alam, Egypt, June 11, 2023 in this screengrab taken from a handout video.
Image: Mohamed Al-Saif/Handout via REUTERS

Three British tourists were missing and 12 had been rescued after a motor boat caught fire on Sunday off the Egyptian Red Sea coast, Egyptian officials and security sources said.

The survivors were brought to safety in the nearby diving resort of Marsa Shagra, about 21km (13 miles) north of the town of Marsa Alam, along with 12 Egyptian crew and guides, according to a statement from the Red Sea State governor's office and two security sources.

The fire was caused by an electrical short circuit on the boat, which was named Hurricane and had been on a trip since June 6 in an area just north of Marsa Alam, the statement said.

Images posted on social media showed a white motor yacht with the same name on fire at sea, with thick smoke billowing into the sky.

“We saw smoke from the boat, it was around 9km from the beach,” said Ahmed Maher, a diving manager at Marsa Shagra village. “A nearby boat rescued them and dropped them off.”

Britain's Foreign Office said it was in contact with local authorities about the incident and supporting nationals involved.

Reuters

Police search for missing woman focuses on Table Mountain area

Police and volunteers are searching the Table Mountain area for a 38-year-old woman who was reported missing after heading out for a walk in Cape ...
News
1 month ago

Five in court for 'aggravated robbery', but German tourist still missing

Five men accused of robbing a German tourist on a hiking trail nearly three weeks ago appeared in court on Monday, but the whereabouts of Nick ...
News
3 months ago

Cape Town residents hold night vigil after German tourist disappears

Residents of the Hout Bay community in Cape Town held a candlelight vigil on Wednesday evening as the search continued for a 22-year-old German who ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bishop Dulton Adams at Westbury protest
Westbury residents protest over employment 2