World's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, dies at 118

By Juliette Jabkhiro - 19 January 2023 - 09:42
Image: 123RF/JOZEF POLC / File photo

French nun Sister Andre, the world's oldest person, has passed away at 118 in France, her retirement home said on Tuesday.

Lucile Randon, who took the name of Sister Andre when she joined a Catholic charitable order in 1944, had survived Covid-19 last year.

She was born on February 11 1904, and was the world's oldest living person according to the Gerontology Research Group's World Supercentenarian Rankings List.

Reuters

