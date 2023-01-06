Orlando Pirates "five skippas" fan dies after long illness

Orlando Pirates supporter Goodenough Sithole also known as "Five Skippas" has died at the age of 55.
Sithole, whose real name is Sphamandla Sithole, died at a hospital in KwaZulu-Natal where he had been admitted since July last year.
Confirming the news, his mother Thokozani Mabaso told Sowetan on Friday that her son had fallen ill in June last year after which the family made means to fetch him from his Soweto home to his hometown of KwaNyonyane near Dundee.
“We received a call from the hospital after 8am in the morning [Thursday] informing us that he had passed on. He was ill for a long time. His health would fluctuate every now and again during those months;when we had hope that he was getting better, he would then relapse,” she said.
“The family has suffered a great loss, but ours is to accept because he was ill for a long time.”
“As a mother, I felt a sense of pride seeing him on television, we had never had anyone famous in the family. And he really loved his team.”
Image: Gallo Images / The Times / Mariska van den Brink
Pirates superfan Goodenough clears the air on 'joining Chiefs': I will never leave
Sithole, whose face was adorned in a black and white beaded wig, became famous when a video of him expressing his love for Pirates by putting his own twist to the Queen's language during a TV interview trended on social media.
This gave birth to the “Orlando Pirates is not for the one skippa, it’s for the five skippas” expression.
Embraced by the football club, this earned him a spot as one of its top fans gracing TV adverts and being featured in music videos.
“I like it for the Pirates”, another slogan he made famous while trying to express his love for the soccer club.
The phrase has become popular in the South African lingo with some using it to express any form of appreciation towards something.
Tributes continued to pour in on social media for Sithole on Friday.
His friend and Buccaneers fan Jwarha Philip known as "Jwarha Bucs" said about the more than 30 years of they shared: “We did a lot of things together. He had become my best friend over the years we have been friends. We started this when we were just kids, being funded by our parents when tickets were only R5. Up until we were working adults."
“He did a lot for himself including trade marking the ‘five skippas’ phrase. He was featured in music videos and he rubbed shoulders with big names. I will miss him dearly and would like to send condolences to his family and the entire Orlando Pirates family, management and all the branches.”
Sithole will be laid to rest next week Saturday in KZN. Details of his memorial service are yet to be announced by the club.
