×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

UK restricts Chinese cameras in government buildings over security fears

By Reuters - 24 November 2022 - 15:58
“Departments have therefore been instructed to cease deployment of such equipment onto sensitive sites, where it is produced by companies subject to the National Intelligence Law of the People’s Republic of China.
“Departments have therefore been instructed to cease deployment of such equipment onto sensitive sites, where it is produced by companies subject to the National Intelligence Law of the People’s Republic of China.
Image: 123RF/ photographicss

Britain on Thursday instructed government departments to stop installing security cameras made by companies subject to Chinese security laws, disconnect such devices from core computer networks and to consider removing them altogether.

The order, set out in a written statement to parliament by cabinet office minister Oliver Dowden, said the decision had been taken following a review of “current and future possible security risks associated with the installation of visual surveillance systems on the government estate”.

“The review has concluded that, in light of the threat to the UK and the increasing capability and connectivity of these systems, additional controls are required,” Dowden said.

“Departments have therefore been instructed to cease deployment of such equipment onto sensitive sites, where it is produced by companies subject to the National Intelligence Law of the People’s Republic of China.

“Since security considerations are always paramount around these sites, we are taking action now to prevent any security risks materialising.”  

Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's Covid cases rise

Beijing shut parks, shopping malls and museums on Tuesday while more Chinese cities resumed mass testing for Covid-19, as China fights a fresh ...
News
2 days ago

Chinese Grand Prix to be canceled again due to Covid-19

The Chinese Grand Prix is set to be dropped from the Formula 1 calendar for the fourth consecutive year due to Covid-19 policies.
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe