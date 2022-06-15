UK migrant flight to Rwanda grounded as European Court steps in

In the last few days, at least 30 individuals earmarked to be on the first flight successfully argued that they should not be deported to Rwanda on health or human rights grounds.

Just a handful of migrants were set to fly from an air force base in southwest England on Tuesday. Shortly before the plane was due to leave, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) granted injunctions to prevent their deportations.

"I have always said this policy will not be easy to deliver and am disappointed that legal challenge and last-minute claims have meant today's flight was unable to depart," Home Secretary Priti Patel said.

"It is very surprising that the European Court of Human Rights has intervened despite repeated earlier success in our domestic courts."

She said the government would not be deterred and would prepare for the next flight.

The flight was cancelled after the plane's engines had been started and cabin crew was seen boarding.

The ECHR's ruling relating to one of the men, an Iraqi, stated he "should not be removed until the expiry of a period of three weeks following the delivery of the final domestic decision in the ongoing judicial review proceedings."

The High Court in London is due to hold this judicial review in July to decide on the legality of the scheme.

Britain says the £120m deal struck with Rwanda will stem the flow of dangerous cross-Channel trips and smash the business model of people-smuggling networks.