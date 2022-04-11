Thai politician indicted for royal insult over vaccine speech

A prominent Thai politician faces up to 20 years in prison following his indictment on Monday for insulting the king and violating a cyber law, after he criticised the government for over-reliance on a royal-owned firm to supply Covid-19 vaccines.

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the 43-year-old leader of the disbanded Future Forward Party, is accused of less majeste and breaking cyber laws in a January, 2021 Facebook Live stream, during which he said the government had mishandled its vaccine campaign and unfairly favoured Siam Bioscience, a firm owned by King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Thailand has one of the world's strictest lese majeste laws and a conviction carries a maximum sentence of 15 years, while breaches of its computer crimes act are punishable by up to five years in prison.

Thanathorn, who was granted bail on Monday, denies insulting the monarchy and said his criticism was directed at the government, not the royal family.

“What I did was intended for public benefit and to protect the royal institution,” he told reporters.

“I want to stress that the usage of this law is not a good thing, and certainly not good for the monarchy,” he added, referring to the lese majeste law.

Siam Bioscience, which had not produced vaccines before last year, was chosen to manufacture the Covid-19 vaccine of Britain's AstraZeneca for distribution in Southeast Asia. It also received $20 million in government subsidies to develop its capacity.