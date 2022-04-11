×

South Africa

Gqeberha police trainees tell of ‘inhumane’ conditions at Kimberley military base

Police trainees ‘put through hell’

By Riaan Marais - 11 April 2022 - 14:23

Spending the first 48 hours with no food, then enduring a week of suspected food poisoning, cold showers, sharing single mattresses, receiving no medical attention and even being threatened at gunpoint by a junior official.

These were just some of the disturbing experiences a group of police trainees said they suffered during a hellish week at a military base in Kimberley.

And though some found a way out of what they described as a nightmare, others could still face a further 10 months of this treatment if conditions do not change.

Union officials said they had engaged with the police management on what they described as the most inhumane conditions for prospective police officers to receive their basic training.

