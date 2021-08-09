World

Top aide to New York's Governor Cuomo resigns amid his harassment scandal

By Reuters - 09 August 2021 - 09:21
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
Image: ANDREW KELLY

A senior aide to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Sunday in the wake of a state attorney general's report that the governor sexually harassed 11 women.

Melissa DeRosa, secretary to the governor, issued a statement on Sunday night.

"Personally, the past 2 years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented colleagues on behalf of our state," her statement said.

 

New York passes bill to legalise marijuana

New York lawmakers passed a bill on Tuesday to legalise adult use of marijuana, which will make it the 15th state in the US to allow recreational use ...
News
4 months ago

Cuomo rejects more calls for his resignation as 7th woman accuses him of misconduct

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo again insisted on Friday he would not resign while allegations of his sexual misconduct are investigated, pushing back ...
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?
FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting