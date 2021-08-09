Top aide to New York's Governor Cuomo resigns amid his harassment scandal
A senior aide to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Sunday in the wake of a state attorney general's report that the governor sexually harassed 11 women.
Melissa DeRosa, secretary to the governor, issued a statement on Sunday night.
"Personally, the past 2 years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented colleagues on behalf of our state," her statement said.
