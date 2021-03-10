Black, Hispanic Americans lag in Covid vaccination as outreach efforts struggle

It’s a life-threatening problem that’s been long predicted — but that few in the government or private sectors have yet done much to solve. Now the consequences are hitting some of America’s most vulnerable communities.

America’s Covid-19 vaccine drive is failing to reach black and Hispanic communities, despite pervasive warnings about their lack of health-care access and heightened vaccine hesitancy, rooted in distrust of the government and historical episodes of medical exploitation.

The issue has been highlighted by polls and government focus groups since last summer. But there’s been no comprehensive national effort to address the problem from the federal government or major philanthropists, leaving a patchwork of underfunded local activists struggling to fill the void, according to Reuters interviews with 15 non-profit and philanthropic groups.

The results of inaction are stark. While US communities of colour are at higher risk for severe or fatal Covid-19 infections, white people have been vaccinated at twice the rate of blacks and two-and-a-half times the rate of Hispanics, according to a March 1 study by the Kaiser Family Foundation.