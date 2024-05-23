Man arrested in Western Cape not linked to Sasko truck workers' deaths

A man who was arrested in the Western Cape this week and whose picture went viral on social media has not been linked to the murder of a bakery delivery truck driver and his passenger, said police.
The killing of the two men was caught on a dashcam in Delft, Cape Town.
The suspect's picture went viral on social media on Wednesday, with many alleging he was arrested for the murders of two Sasko employees.
Police spokesperson Sgt Bilqis Poole told TimesLIVE the man in the viral posts was arrested in Beaufort-West, Western Cape, but was not linked to the murders.
“The 28-year-old Zimbabwean national arrested in Beaufort-West on May 22 as an undocumented person is not a suspect in the Delft double murder,” Poole said.
He clarified no arrests have been made in the double murder case.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
The murder of the two bakery workers sent shock waves around the country when the video of their assassination was leaked on social media. The video revealed the harrowing moments leading up to the murders and how the driver tried to surrender all he could to the two gun-wielding men who had approached his truck.
In the video, three people can be seen sitting inside the truck counting money before assailants attack and rob the driver and his co-workers. The second truck passenger, who was sitting in the middle, survived the shooting.
Police have called for anyone with any information about the shooting to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
