Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Thembi Nkadimeng has introduced for public comment a stringent bill that seeks to overhaul the country’s local government laws by making it difficult to remove executive mayors, speakers and chief whips.
It also raises the threshold for political parties to be represented in council.
The Local Government: Municipal Structures Amendment Bill of 2023, which was published in the Government Gazette on Tuesday, calls for the election or removal from office of municipal office bearers to be conducted by a show of hands rather than secret ballot.
Draft law makes removal of mayors, speakers, whips tough
Cogta Bill aims to strengthen local government
The bill, introduced for public comment, is aimed at making it difficult to remove executive mayors, speakers and chief whips
Cogta minister Nkadimeng clamps down on misbehaving councillors
