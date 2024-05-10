South Africa

Pending matter in SCA in regard to initial murder case

Fort Hare’s Plaatjies launches bail bid in fraud case

Lawyer believes appeal court will decide soon on his application in murder matter

By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 10 May 2024 - 07:15
Dismissed Fort Hare director Isaac Plaatjies
Image: ZIYANDA ZWENI

Axed University of Fort Hare senior director Isaac Plaatjies has launched a bid to be released on bail in his fraud and corruption case.

Plaatjies’s attorney, Elias Makhanya, said they were confident the Supreme Court of Appeal would rule in their favour “any day now”.

