Fort Hare’s Plaatjies launches bail bid in fraud case

Axed University of Fort Hare senior director Isaac Plaatjies has launched a bid to be released on bail in his fraud and corruption case.
Plaatjies’s attorney, Elias Makhanya, said they were confident the Supreme Court of Appeal would rule in their favour “any day now”.
