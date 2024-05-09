South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Funeral service of Dingaan 'The Rose of Soweto' Thobela

By TimesLive - 09 May 2024 - 09:16

The funeral service of former boxing world champion and darling of South African sports fans Dingaan “The Rose of Soweto” Thobela is being held on Thursday at the Dlamini Multipurpose Centre in Soweto, south of Johannesburg.

Thobela died last Monday at the age of 57 after falling ill. He will be laid to rest at the West Park Cemetery.

Childhood friend Eddie Mutungutungu confirmed the former world champion was found dead after several unsuccessful attempts to contact him.

Boxing fraternity pays tribute to 'great, humble' Thobela

Dozens of prominent boxing figures, celebrities from the music and sporting industry, and politicians paid a fitting farewell to departed champion ...
1 day ago

SOWETAN | Rose of Soweto, true face of sport

Dingaan Thobela, who died aged 57 this week, will be remembered among SA’s heroes on the sporting front.
1 week ago

Boxing community devastated by loss of Thobela

The fight fraternity has reacted with shock to the news that South African boxing legend Dingaan “The Rose of Soweto” Thobela has died.
1 week ago

Ex-boxing champ Thobela, 57, passes on

Former world champion and darling of SA sport Dingaan "Rose of Soweto" Thobela has been found dead at his Joburg flat after battling illness.
1 week ago

