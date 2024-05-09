The SABC has refused to flight the DA's controversial campaign advert — which depicts a burning South African flag — in its current form because of the public outcry, including from President Cyril Ramaphosa who called it 'treasonous'.
The SABC's decision is detailed in a letter to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) signed by SABC complaints specialist Nyiko Shibambo.
Shibambo cites eight reasons, including that the SABC believes the advert encourages damage of treasured national symbols, the public outcry, Ramaphosa's and other government leaders' condemnation of the ad and that words used in the advert were a subject to a formal complaint lodged with Icasa against the SABC.
“The SABC has been monitoring the outcry from South Africans of all races condemning the advertisement which is now in circulation on various media platforms. Likewise, the SABC believes that the advertisement encourages damage of treasured national symbols.
“The national flag is a national symbol which represents diverse elements of the country and national unity. Additionally, it is expected that the national flag should be accorded dignity and respect. It is not a representation of a political party but the nation at large,” Shibambo said.
SABC won't flight DA's advert depicting a burning South African flag
DA says ANC lapdogs in SABC are preventing voters from seeing the truth
The DA has defended the advert, saying it was meant to convey a message about what would happen if voters did not support it in the upcoming elections and allowed an ANC-EFF coalition to run the country.
However, the SABC likened the burning flag scene to desecration, saying it should be condemned, adding that the political advertisement goes against the spirit of nation-building.
“The SABC has also noted the condemnation of the advertisement by the president and other government departments.
“As a responsible broadcaster, the SABC will not want to be part of fuelling the outrage that is evident on divergent media platforms.”
It instead urged the DA to amend the advert.
The DA described the rejection as a desperate attempt to suppress the party. Leader John Steenhuisen said the DA would challenge the SABC's decision in court.
“ANC lapdogs inside the SABC have decided to ban the DA’s television commercial from the air. They are actively preventing the people of South Africa from seeing the truth about how the ANC has set our country on fire,” said Steenhuisen.
“This blatant act of censorship is an unprecedented assault on our democracy, less than three weeks before an election the ANC is set to lose for the first time.
“The DA has already briefed its legal team to urgently challenge this treasonous act by the deployed ANC cadres inside the SABC.”
