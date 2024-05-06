Steenhuisen accused the municipality of wasting money on music festivals instead of building houses, infrastructure and creating jobs.
Govan Mbeki municipality prioritised music festivals over service delivery, says Steenhuisen
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
DA leader John Steenhuisen on Monday took a swipe at Govan Mbeki municipality in Mpumalanga for poor service delivery, saying its priorities were wrong.
Steenhuisen said his party's visit was necessitated by the failing municipality.
“The streets are destroyed by potholes. “People go for weeks without water and electricity and there is sewerage running in the streets. With all this failure, businesses are closing and leaving the area, meaning unemployment is increasing.”
He handed a petition to the municipality calling for corrective action.
“People are still waiting for houses promised to them. People are still waiting for sewerage and water services that were promised and all these turn out to be empty promises.”
DA will bring peace to Nelson Mandela Bay — Steenhuisen
