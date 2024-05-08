South Africa

LISTEN | Search and rescue operations continue at collapsed George building

08 May 2024 - 17:30
Rescue workers continued to scour the rubble of the collapsed building in Victoria Street on Wednesday, trying to recover workers presumed trapped in the debris. About 75 construction workers were on site when the building collapsed at about 2pm on Monday.
Rescue workers continued to scour the rubble of the collapsed building in Victoria Street on Wednesday, trying to recover workers presumed trapped in the debris. About 75 construction workers were on site when the building collapsed at about 2pm on Monday.
Image: Werner Hills

Western Cape local government and environmental affairs MEC Anton Bredell says though the 48-hour mark is approaching since the collapse of a multistorey building under construction in George, search and rescue operations will continue.

Bredell said a possible move to a recovery phase will be determined on Thursday morning.

Operations have moved to the back of the site. 

'They moved it to the back of the site because there are staircases and we hope that there is a vacuum under the staircase in which we will find people alive,” he said. 

LISTEN HERE:

As of 3pm on Wednesday afternoon, George local municipality confirmed the figures remained unchanged.

Thirty-nine of the 75 workers were still trapped and 36 people have been retrieved thus far:

  • 7 — deceased 
  • 16 — critical
  • 6 — life-threatening injuries
  • 7 — minor injuries

Volunteers, who include George residents, are helping the multidisciplinary emergency personnel who have been working tirelessly to rescue the remaining workers.

This is a developing story.

George building collapse update: Five people dead, 49 still trapped

Five people have died after the collapse of a multistorey building under construction in George in the Western Cape on Monday afternoon.
News
1 day ago

George building collapse: 22 workers rescued and taken to various hospitals

Twenty-two of the workers who were trapped when a multistorey building under construction in George collapsed have been were rescued and transported ...
News
1 day ago

Six dead of 28 rescued from George building collapse

Forty-seven workers were still trapped under rubble at the construction site in George, Western Cape, on Tuesday afternoon, 24 hours after the ...
News
22 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

George building collapse leaves builders trapped
Kenyan mushroom farmer speaks of life changing opportunities for women