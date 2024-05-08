Western Cape local government and environmental affairs MEC Anton Bredell says though the 48-hour mark is approaching since the collapse of a multistorey building under construction in George, search and rescue operations will continue.
Bredell said a possible move to a recovery phase will be determined on Thursday morning.
Operations have moved to the back of the site.
'They moved it to the back of the site because there are staircases and we hope that there is a vacuum under the staircase in which we will find people alive,” he said.
LISTEN HERE:
LISTEN | Search and rescue operations continue at collapsed George building
Image: Werner Hills
Western Cape local government and environmental affairs MEC Anton Bredell says though the 48-hour mark is approaching since the collapse of a multistorey building under construction in George, search and rescue operations will continue.
Bredell said a possible move to a recovery phase will be determined on Thursday morning.
Operations have moved to the back of the site.
'They moved it to the back of the site because there are staircases and we hope that there is a vacuum under the staircase in which we will find people alive,” he said.
LISTEN HERE:
As of 3pm on Wednesday afternoon, George local municipality confirmed the figures remained unchanged.
Thirty-nine of the 75 workers were still trapped and 36 people have been retrieved thus far:
Volunteers, who include George residents, are helping the multidisciplinary emergency personnel who have been working tirelessly to rescue the remaining workers.
This is a developing story.
George building collapse update: Five people dead, 49 still trapped
George building collapse: 22 workers rescued and taken to various hospitals
Six dead of 28 rescued from George building collapse
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos