Closing arguments for bail will be heard in the trial for the murders of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane in the high court in Durban today.
WATCH LIVE | AKA, Tibz murder accused apply for bail
Closing arguments for bail will be heard in the trial for the murders of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane in the high court in Durban today.
University of Fort Hare corruption case: AKA bodyguard out on R200k bail
Accused says if R800k deposit was for AKA hit, why has the source of payment not been arrested
WATCH LIVE | AKA and Tibz murder accused bail application continues
