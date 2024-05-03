M1 fire: Cable thieves clash with city workers, safety checks on the go

City of Johannesburg employees had to fend off a group of people trying to steal burnt cables while working to assess the damage caused by the fire under the M1.
The fire started underground on Tuesday night near Smit Street and the double-decker section between the Braamfontein and Fordsburg substations. City Power said the cause was theft of electricity equipment. A hacksaw, screwdriver and other tools, together with a cellphone, were found at the scene on Wednesday.
City Power said its security team exchanged fire with people living in a makeshift informal settlement under the M1 along Carr Street on Wednesday night after they were found stealing the cable that was burnt during the fire.
"A substantial amount of cable had already been cut and put in recycling bags, but the security personnel managed to recover all of it. Fortunately no one was injured, and a criminal complaint has been lodged with the police."
The section of the M1 that was closed to traffic has since been reopened.
Technicians are awaiting the all-clear to assess infrastructure damage in the tunnels.
The emergency management services team afternoon granted City Power clearance to access the site on Thursday.
Tests must be conducted to assess gas levels in the tunnels. The Johannesburg Roads Agency needs to assess the structural integrity of the tunnel to ascertain it will not collapse and harm technicians.
"As soon as those two safety aspects have been addressed, City Power will start clearing the rubble and assessing the extent of damage caused by the fire on electricity infrastructure. The outcome will determine the scope of work and the estimated time of completion of repairs," City Power said.
The utility is continuing to explore options to restore power supply to affected areas in Braamfontein, parts of the CBD, Newtown and Parktown by back-feeding through the Fort and Bree substations.
Electricity has been restored to the Metro Centre, Liberty Life, Braampark and other office buildings in the Braamfontein area.
TimesLIVE
M1 fire: Cable thieves clash with city workers, safety checks on the go
Image: JMPD
City of Johannesburg employees had to fend off a group of people trying to steal burnt cables while working to assess the damage caused by the fire under the M1.
The fire started underground on Tuesday night near Smit Street and the double-decker section between the Braamfontein and Fordsburg substations. City Power said the cause was theft of electricity equipment. A hacksaw, screwdriver and other tools, together with a cellphone, were found at the scene on Wednesday.
City Power said its security team exchanged fire with people living in a makeshift informal settlement under the M1 along Carr Street on Wednesday night after they were found stealing the cable that was burnt during the fire.
"A substantial amount of cable had already been cut and put in recycling bags, but the security personnel managed to recover all of it. Fortunately no one was injured, and a criminal complaint has been lodged with the police."
The section of the M1 that was closed to traffic has since been reopened.
Technicians are awaiting the all-clear to assess infrastructure damage in the tunnels.
The emergency management services team afternoon granted City Power clearance to access the site on Thursday.
Tests must be conducted to assess gas levels in the tunnels. The Johannesburg Roads Agency needs to assess the structural integrity of the tunnel to ascertain it will not collapse and harm technicians.
"As soon as those two safety aspects have been addressed, City Power will start clearing the rubble and assessing the extent of damage caused by the fire on electricity infrastructure. The outcome will determine the scope of work and the estimated time of completion of repairs," City Power said.
The utility is continuing to explore options to restore power supply to affected areas in Braamfontein, parts of the CBD, Newtown and Parktown by back-feeding through the Fort and Bree substations.
Electricity has been restored to the Metro Centre, Liberty Life, Braampark and other office buildings in the Braamfontein area.
TimesLIVE
Underground cable theft fire closes M1 Highway in Johannesburg
18-hour battle to save M1 highway from raging fire
Gas, structural tests needed after M1 tunnel fire, says City Power
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos