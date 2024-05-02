South Africa

WATCH LIVE | AKA and Tibz murder accused bail application continues

By TimesLIVE - 02 May 2024 - 10:57

Courtesy of SABC

The bail application of five men accused of murdering hip-hop star Kieran “AKA” Forbes and his friend, chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, is continuing in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday.

The state, which is opposing bail, and the defence will make closing arguments.

TimesLIVE

Net widens in Fort Hare fraud, corruption arrests

One of the 15 people who appeared at the Dimbaza magistrate's court in Eastern Cape yesterday for alleged crimes at Fort Hare University was vocal on ...
News
4 weeks ago

R800k payment to AKA murder accused was 'purely for business purposes': Gcaba family

The Gcaba family says the money that was deposited into the bank account of one of the men accused of killing rapper Kiernan Forbes, commonly known ...
News
1 month ago

AKA murder 'paymaster' belongs to feared KZN taxi family

Sydney Mfunda Gcaba, the man the state claims paid the suspects in the murder of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, comes from a notorious family with a ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Two Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash in training, killing all ...
'Spaza shops must be audited and pay tax': Home affairs minister on new ...