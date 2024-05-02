South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda delivers state of the city address

By TimesLIVE - 02 May 2024 - 09:55

Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is delivering his state of the city address on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

