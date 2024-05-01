President Cyril Ramphosa addresses the Cosatu National Worker’s Day rally at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town.
Cosatu said the theme is centered around building a strong and united Cosatu as the union mobilizes for an ANC electoral victory. The union said it will mobilize workers in the Western Cape to vote for the ANC in the May national election.
WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses Cosatu May Day rally
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA
President Cyril Ramphosa addresses the Cosatu National Worker’s Day rally at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town.
Cosatu said the theme is centered around building a strong and united Cosatu as the union mobilizes for an ANC electoral victory. The union said it will mobilize workers in the Western Cape to vote for the ANC in the May national election.
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the keynote address at the national Workers' Day rally at the Athlone stadium in Cape Town
Despite past oppression we move forward with optimism: Ramaphosa
WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa celebrates 20 years of Public Works Programme
Ramaphosa extends SANDF deployments
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos