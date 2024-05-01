South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses Cosatu May Day rally

01 May 2024 - 10:20
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the 20th anniversary of the Expanded Public Works Programme at the Buffalo City Stadium
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA

President Cyril Ramphosa addresses the Cosatu National Worker’s Day rally at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town.

Cosatu said the theme is centered around building a strong and united Cosatu as the union mobilizes for an ANC electoral victory. The union said it will mobilize workers in the Western Cape to vote for the ANC in the May national election.

 

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the keynote address at the national Workers' Day rally at the Athlone stadium in Cape Town

