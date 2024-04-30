Caucus leader Mdu Nkosi said the party was not willing to participate in another “whitewashed address” while ignoring the challenges facing residents and failure of the authorities to improve their lives.
“The city’s shameful abuse in trying to hike water, electricity and sanitation/refuse removal tariffs is a slap in the face of ratepayers, and it shows how uncaring the administration is towards residents,” said Nkosi.
“The city has been totally deaf towards millions who are struggling to make ends meet.”
The ACDP urged Kaunda to present the true financial state of the city when he makes the public address.
“Corruption and financial mismanagement have been longstanding challenges in eThekwini, impacting the city’s ability to deliver services and develop infrastructure,” said ACDP leader Jameel Essop.
“Addressing the two remains a critical priority for eThekwini to ensure effective governance, service delivery and sustainable development.”
Essop called for Kaunda to resign immediately, saying his tenure had resulted in more failures and service disaster in the municipality.
TimesLIVE
Anger and protest ahead of eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda’s state of the city address
Image: Lwazi Hlangu
The eThekwini Ratepayers and Residents Association (Erra) is fuming after mayor Mxolisi Kaunda snubbed them.
Erra representatives were among the ratepayers who rejected eThekwini’s proposed tariff hikes and the Independent Development Plan (IDP) budget during a consultation meeting last week.
That meeting was marked by discontent from ratepayers when Kaunda pulled out at the last minute because of health issues, a move that had residents in attendance feeling “insulted” and saying this was not the first time he had been absent from similar gatherings.
They threatened to walk out of the meeting until fellow ratepayers convinced them otherwise, suggesting they should submit formal letters stating their grievances instead.
On Monday the association wrote to Kaunda to reiterate their displeasure with his failure to attend such meetings despite “repeated attempts” to engage him.
“Your absence not only reflects a lack of accountability but also a blatant disregard for the concerns and welfare of the citizens you were elected to serve,” reads a statement by Erra's executive committee.
They reaffirmed their strong objections to the budget and expressed concern that such measures were considered without “proper consultation” with them. They said the handling of the draft budget and tariff hikes proposal demonstrated disrespect for democratic processes.
‘Stop playing hide and seek with us’, Durban ratepayers rep tells mayor Mxolisi Kaunda
“Our voices must be heard, and our opinions considered before any decisions that directly impact our livelihoods are made.”
They demanded that the office of the mayor take “immediate action” to address their grievances or risk facing the anger of all ratepayers.
“Failure to do so will not be tolerated. Should you choose to ignore this notice, rest assured there will be an uproar from all corners of the municipality. We will not hesitate to mobilise our community to protest these unjust measures and hold you and your council accountable for your actions.
“We expect a prompt response outlining your plan to rectify this situation and engage in meaningful consultation with the ratepayers and residents of the eThekwini municipality. Our patience is wearing thin, and we will not hesitate to escalate our efforts until our concerns are addressed.”
Erra claimed the letter has “the unwavering backing of every ratepayer and resident in the municipality”.
Kaunda is set to deliver the state of the city address before council at the Durban ICC on Tuesday.
The DA has indicated it will stage a protest before the mayor’s address to highlight service delivery failures.
The party said it took a unanimous decision to boycott the address as a show of dissatisfaction with the administration.
eThekwini officials allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint to fix month-long power outage at hostel
Caucus leader Mdu Nkosi said the party was not willing to participate in another “whitewashed address” while ignoring the challenges facing residents and failure of the authorities to improve their lives.
“The city’s shameful abuse in trying to hike water, electricity and sanitation/refuse removal tariffs is a slap in the face of ratepayers, and it shows how uncaring the administration is towards residents,” said Nkosi.
“The city has been totally deaf towards millions who are struggling to make ends meet.”
The ACDP urged Kaunda to present the true financial state of the city when he makes the public address.
“Corruption and financial mismanagement have been longstanding challenges in eThekwini, impacting the city’s ability to deliver services and develop infrastructure,” said ACDP leader Jameel Essop.
“Addressing the two remains a critical priority for eThekwini to ensure effective governance, service delivery and sustainable development.”
Essop called for Kaunda to resign immediately, saying his tenure had resulted in more failures and service disaster in the municipality.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos