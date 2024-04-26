Eskom's executive will on Friday provide a detailed outlook on the power utility's state of readiness for the winter months and plans to prepare its systems.
The briefing will also provide information on the power utility's operational performance.
There has been a month of no load-shedding.
During a media briefing on energy security, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa assured citizens the more than 26 days of no load-shedding was not being used as an electioneering strategy by the ruling party.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Eskom briefs media on grid’s preparedness for winter
Eskom's executive will on Friday provide a detailed outlook on the power utility's state of readiness for the winter months and plans to prepare its systems.
The briefing will also provide information on the power utility's operational performance.
There has been a month of no load-shedding.
During a media briefing on energy security, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa assured citizens the more than 26 days of no load-shedding was not being used as an electioneering strategy by the ruling party.
TimesLIVE
READER LETTER | Please, help resolve our electricity issues in Pimville
Noordgesig, Pennyville protest may delay outage repairs: City Power
Large parts of Johannesburg hit by power outages
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos