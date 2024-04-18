City Power said the outage was due to overhead lines that snapped because of “overloading on the network. While the teams are at work with repairs to restore supply, we appeal to customers to avoid overloading the network through illegal connections which are rife in these areas.
Noordgesig, Pennyville protest may delay outage repairs: City Power
Image: Alon Skuy
The City of Johannesburg says it has been “working tirelessly” since Wednesday night to restore power to Noordgesig and Pennyville but warns this may be delayed by protests.
Residents barricaded roads in on Thursday, causing disruptions to traffic.
Videos emerged showing the protests, which affected the Soweto Highway and the N17, with burning tyres and rubble. In one post, angry residents are seen throwing what appears to be rubbish onto the highway, forcing traffic to a standstill.
