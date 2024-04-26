×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Hitman sentenced for murder of taxi businessman in Gauteng

26 April 2024 - 09:29
Sibusiso Mtshali was sentenced to two life terms for two counts of premeditated murder, 15 years for three counts of attempted murder, six years for possession of a firearm and three years for possession of ammunition. Stock photo.
Sibusiso Mtshali was sentenced to two life terms for two counts of premeditated murder, 15 years for three counts of attempted murder, six years for possession of a firearm and three years for possession of ammunition. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

The Pretoria high court has sentenced a hitman for the murder of a taxi businessman in 2019.

Sibusiso Mtshali, 29, from Vosloorus was sentenced to two life terms for two counts of premeditated murder, 15 years for three counts of attempted murder, six years for possession of a firearm and three years for possession of ammunition.

Handing down the sentence, judge Joseph Masopa agreed with the state that Mtshali showed no remorse for his crimes.

He said courts are the only hope for society as the crime of contract murder is rife in the country, “therefore, courts must find a way to deal with them”.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on May 19 2019 taxi businessman Convency Lawrence Twalawa was at his home in Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, with four friends when Mtshali and two unknown accomplices arrived and fired shots at them before fleeing.

Twala was shot and died at the scene. Kagiso Zachariah Rampou died in hospital and two other victims sustained gunshot wounds.

NPA spokesperson  Lumka Mahanjana said Mtshali was arrested on March 24 2022 at the Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court where he was appearing on a separate murder charge and has been in custody since being denied bail.

Mtshali pleaded not guilty to the charge.

“During mitigation of sentence through his attorney, Mtshali asked the court to consider his age when imposing the sentence and asked the court to deviate from imposing the prescribed minimum sentence. However, in aggravation, prosecutor advocate Sipho Lalane argued that Mtshali showed no remorse for his actions, and said he had ample time to change his mind while driving from Johannesburg to Bronkhorspruit but did no” Mahanjana said.

One of the victim’s legs had to be amputated after the incident. 

Masopa ordered the sentences run concurrently with that of two life terms.

TimesLIVE

Captured fugitive in court for allegedly killing girlfriend and her son in 2022

Lerato Sefekeri, who had been on the run since August 2022 after allegedly killing his girlfriend and her six-year-old son, appeared in the Protea ...
News
6 days ago

Three arrested for murders of Rand Water executive, bodyguard

Police on Friday announced the arrest of three more suspects in connection with the murders of Rand Water executive Teboho Joala and his bodyguard.
News
6 days ago

Phoenix man accused of girlfriend's fiery death secures new legal rep

The trial of Shaun Naicker, accused of killing his girlfriend Nivashni Naidoo by setting her alight at their Wareham Place flat in Phoenix, is ...
News
3 days ago

Husband wanted for wife’s murder,stabbings of two kids

Neighbours of a Mpumalanga man who is on the run following the murder of his wife and attempted murders of their two children have told of how the ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Photographer describes seeing spooked horses running through London as 'surreal'
2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...