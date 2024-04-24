×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

By TimesLIVE - 24 April 2024 - 10:40

Courtesy of SABC

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues on Wednesday in the Pretoria high court.

One of the investigators in the case, Sgt Batho Mogola, was asked why an arrest warrant for the football star’s then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo was not executed.

An application for an arrest warrant for Khumalo was finalised in October 2020 when the applications for the five men accused of the murder were made but Khumalo’s was never authorised.

The confessions of accused No 1 Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and another accused Bongani Ntanzi alleged the songstress was the mastermind behind Meyiwa’s 2014 murder, further claiming she ordered and paid for the hit.

'They cooked up evidence': Defence lawyer points finger at Longwe Twala

A defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial argued the evidence was "cooked up" and the shooter is not among the five men on trial, saying ...
News
1 day ago

There's no data linking Mncube to other Meyiwa trialists, says lawyer

A defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial maintains that his client was not close to some of his co-accused despite analyst reports and ...
News
5 days ago

'There was communication between the accused,' Senzo Meyiwa trial hears

Pictures of a firearm, a murder article and a lawyer's phone number were among the data extracted from the accused's cellphones.
News
6 days ago

