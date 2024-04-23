×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Lions killed by illegal snare traps at Limpopo game lodge

By TimesLIVE - 23 April 2024 - 09:15
Limpopo police are investigating illegal poaching of protected wild animals after the discovery of two dead lions in wire snares. File photo.
Limpopo police are investigating illegal poaching of protected wild animals after the discovery of two dead lions in wire snares. File photo.
Image: SANET OBERHOLZER

Two lions and a zebra were found dead after being caught in wire snares at a game reserve near the Kruger National Park in Limpopo.

Police have opened a case of illegal poaching of protected wild animals.

The discovery was made at Genoeg camp inside Letaba Ranch.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said an employee heard “a commotion of lions and hyenas not far from the camp” at about midnight on Sunday.

At daylight he went to investigate and discovered the wildlife dead in the snares. He freed a hyena that was trapped by a wire snare but alive.

Anyone with information that can assist with investigations is urged to contact the investigating officer Eric Nkuna on 082-657-7297, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, the nearest police station or use the MySAPS app.

TimesLIVE

Cape Town refuse collectors find dog alive ‘taped inside plastic bag’

City of Cape Town staff have rescued a dog trapped inside a plastic bag.
News
6 months ago

Mother, father and son in court for 'hanging pet dogs from tree'

A dog owner, her husband and son were expected to apply for bail in court on Monday after being arrested for allegedly hanging two of their “ill” ...
News
5 months ago

SPCA offers R5,000 reward for information about people involved in killing three pit bulls in Cape Town

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is offering a R5,000 reward for information that could lead to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the people ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...
'Spaza shops must be audited and pay tax': Home affairs minister on new ...