Another witness wrote in a sworn affidavit: “What I saw was the most cruel and heartbreaking scene that I have ever seen in my life. I found both dogs hanging in the trees, with wire wound tightly around their necks.
“I touched both bodies to see if they were still alive, but they were already dead. Both their bodies were still warm to my touch, which I believe indicates that the dogs did not die too long before my arrival.”
AWSS and the Cape of Good Hope SPCA worked together to conduct an investigation, and after tracing the two suspects, visited the dog owners’ property to obtain an explanation, accompanied by the city’s law enforcement animal control unit.
“Shockingly, the owner of the dogs, a 46-year-old woman, admitted to instructing her husband and son to kill their family pets, alleging that the dogs were ill. Her son also confirmed his involvement in the events, and both provided sworn affidavits detailing their actions,” said the Cape of Good Hope SPCA on Monday.
“The mother and son showed no remorse or regret for their heinous actions. They readily agreed to surrender their remaining dog which was discovered by the team on the property during their investigation.”
The dog was taken into the care of the SPCA and the family members were charged with animal cruelty in terms of the Animals Protection Act.
They were scheduled to appear in the Stellenbosch magistrate’s court to apply for bail, which the SPCA and AWSS planned to oppose.
Mother, father and son in court for 'hanging pet dogs from tree'
Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA
A dog owner, her husband and son were expected to apply for bail in court on Monday after being arrested for allegedly hanging two of their “ill” dogs by the neck from a tree in the Cape winelands.
Animal Welfare Society Stellenbosch (AWSS) members were left in shock after receiving a complaint about the incident last week near Bottelary Road en route to Stellenbosch.
AWSS dispatched an inspector who discovered the canines fastened to a tree by wire nooses.
An eyewitness described seeing two men leave a parked vehicle, cross the road with two dogs into the bush and later return without the animals. One of the men allegedly admitted to killing the dog when questioned on their whereabouts.
Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA
