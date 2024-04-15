×

WATCH LIVE | Cross-examination of ballistics expert at Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

By TIMESLIVE - 15 April 2024 - 10:40

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial will resume on Monday with the cross-examination of police ballistics expert Lt-Col Chris Mangena in the Pretoria high court.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo, the defence lawyer for Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, told the court in March her client had no links to the alleged getaway car at the time of Meyiwa's murder but he had used the car briefly two years later. 

Mshololo's statement comes after state witness Chupye Christopher Matlou, who works as an investigator for the Road Traffic Management Corporation, testified that evidence generated from the electronic national administration traffic information system showed that in October 2014 — when Meyiwa was murdered — the car belonged to a vehicle hire company.

NaTIS information refutes version of accused who confessed to Senzo Meyiwa's murder

Evidence generated from the electronic national administration traffic information system (NaTIS) has revealed that one of the men implicated in ...
Senzo Meyiwa trial judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng apologises for 'some black lawyers' comment

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, who is presiding over the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, has apologised and withdrawn comments he made about black lawyers in ...
‘Are ethics taught in university?’: Meyiwa judge slams lawyer’s conduct

“Is this how black lawyers behave, some of them? Why doesn't he phone me? The attorney or advocate himself doesn't phone the judge and the judge must ...
Tribunal proceedings against Maumela postponed

The tribunal proceedings into an alleged gross incompetence and misconduct against Pretoria high court judge Tshifhiwa Maumela have been postponed ...
