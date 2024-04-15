The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial will resume on Monday with the cross-examination of police ballistics expert Lt-Col Chris Mangena in the Pretoria high court.
Advocate Zandile Mshololo, the defence lawyer for Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, told the court in March her client had no links to the alleged getaway car at the time of Meyiwa's murder but he had used the car briefly two years later.
Mshololo's statement comes after state witness Chupye Christopher Matlou, who works as an investigator for the Road Traffic Management Corporation, testified that evidence generated from the electronic national administration traffic information system showed that in October 2014 — when Meyiwa was murdered — the car belonged to a vehicle hire company.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Cross-examination of ballistics expert at Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Courtesy of SABC
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial will resume on Monday with the cross-examination of police ballistics expert Lt-Col Chris Mangena in the Pretoria high court.
Advocate Zandile Mshololo, the defence lawyer for Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, told the court in March her client had no links to the alleged getaway car at the time of Meyiwa's murder but he had used the car briefly two years later.
Mshololo's statement comes after state witness Chupye Christopher Matlou, who works as an investigator for the Road Traffic Management Corporation, testified that evidence generated from the electronic national administration traffic information system showed that in October 2014 — when Meyiwa was murdered — the car belonged to a vehicle hire company.
TimesLIVE
NaTIS information refutes version of accused who confessed to Senzo Meyiwa's murder
Senzo Meyiwa trial judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng apologises for 'some black lawyers' comment
‘Are ethics taught in university?’: Meyiwa judge slams lawyer’s conduct
Tribunal proceedings against Maumela postponed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos