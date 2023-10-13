Cape Town International Airport’s main runway remained temporarily closed early on Friday due to a hydraulic fuel spill on the tarmac which has disrupted flights into and out of the Mother City.
The spill was discovered on Thursday after an aircraft developed technical problems and was removed from the runway.
Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) initially said the runway, which was closed at 2pm, would reopen shortly. However, clean-up operations continued overnight.
“We can confirm the main runway at Cape Town International Airport remains closed,” Acsa said early on Friday.
“To determine safe use of the runway, a surface friction assessment is being conducted and we will advise once the runway is marked safe as passenger safety is our top priority.
“An estimated 600 passengers were affected by the runway closure. However, with the support of Cape Town Tourism affected passengers were provided with overnight accommodation at nearby hotels.
“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise to all our customers and stakeholders for any inconvenience caused. Get in touch with your airline if you’re travelling today or download the Acsa mobile app for live flight updates.”
TimesLIVE
Cape Town International Airport runway closure grounds 600 passengers
Image: Airports Company South Africa
