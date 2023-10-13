×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cape Town International Airport runway closure grounds 600 passengers

By TIMESLIVE - 13 October 2023 - 09:30
Acsa staff clear a hydraulic fuel spill on the main runway at Cape Town International Airport.
Acsa staff clear a hydraulic fuel spill on the main runway at Cape Town International Airport.
Image: Airports Company South Africa

Cape Town International Airport’s main runway remained temporarily closed early on Friday due to a hydraulic fuel spill on the tarmac which has disrupted flights into and out of the Mother City. 

The spill was discovered on Thursday after an aircraft developed technical problems and was removed from the runway. 

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) initially said the runway, which was closed at 2pm, would reopen shortly. However, clean-up operations continued overnight. 

“We can confirm the main runway at Cape Town International Airport remains closed,” Acsa said early on Friday. 

“To determine safe use of the runway, a surface friction assessment is being conducted and we will advise once the runway is marked safe as passenger safety is our top priority.  

“An estimated 600 passengers were affected by the runway closure. However, with the support of Cape Town Tourism affected passengers were provided with overnight accommodation at nearby hotels.  

“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise to all our customers and stakeholders for any inconvenience caused. Get in touch with your airline if you’re travelling today or download the Acsa mobile app for live flight updates.

TimesLIVE

Outage at Cape Town International Airport causes check-in delays

A power outage at the Cape Town International Airport on Saturday morning inconvenienced passengers who had to wait longer to check in.
News
5 days ago

Eswatini police commissioner dies at OR Tambo International Airport while returning from Angola

Eswatini police commissioner William Dlamini died at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday while returning from the 26th Interpol African ...
News
5 days ago

Fault on King Shaka International Airport fuel system could delay flights

Aircraft are being refuelled from a mobile tanker after a fault on the optic fibre fuel system’s control and communications at King Shaka ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in Durban