South Africa

Ex-convict charged with murder of girlfriend

Police found bloodstained brick and chain next to body covered with a blanket

10 April 2024 - 09:05
Preliminary investigations revealed the suspect has a previous conviction for culpable homicide after he assaulted a girlfriend who died. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A 53-year-old ex-convict is facing a murder charge for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Angelina Maruping, 43, between Friday and Saturday.

Police arrived at the crime scene to find a bloodstained brick and chain next to her body.

Ntatabuta Maleke appeared in court after being arrested on Saturday at Tsholofelo location, Piet Plessis, outside Vryburg in North West.

Police went to the suspect's residence and gained entrance after receiving information while on patrol.

Spokesperson Col Adele Myburgh said police found a half brick with blood stains in the kitchen and Maruping's body on the floor and covered with a blanket. 

“A bloodstained chain was also found next to her body. The victim was certified dead at the scene by paramedics and the suspect was immediately arrested,” said Myburgh.

Preliminary investigations revealed Maleke had a previous conviction for culpable homicide after he assaulted a girlfriend who died, Myburgh said.

He was sentenced in December 2003 to 15 years imprisonment of which three years were suspended for four years on condition he was not found guilty of an offence during the period of suspension.

Maleke is expected to reappear in the Ganyesa magistrate's court on April 2024 25.

He remains in custody after his first court appearance on Monday.

TimesLIVE

