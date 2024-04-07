Brothers killed after responding to Facebook Marketplace ad for a TV

Two brothers, aged 19 and 30, were murdered in Nelson Mandela Bay after responding to a Facebook advertisement, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday.
In a statement, police said they were “deeply concerned and saddened” by the deaths, calling them “senseless.
Col Priscilla Naidu said the brothers, Aaron and Kyle Alberts from St Albans, responded to an ad for a TV set on Facebook's Marketplace but it seemed they were lured under false pretences.
“They were robbed and tragically shot to death,” Naidu said.
“It is alleged that their cellphones, cash, and vehicle were taken with the perpetrators providing a wrong address to mislead them. The brothers went to a house in Ceru Steet in NU 5 in Motherwell and were informed that no such ad was placed and the occupants of the house bore no knowledge of any sale. While still at the address, they were approached by two suspects who shot and robbed them. Their bakkie was recovered not far from the crime scene,” said Naidu.
Police were investigating the double murder.
They warned the public about the dangers of online sales.
“We urge the public to exercise caution and diligence when using social media platforms to make purchases. Verify the credibility of sellers, conduct transactions in safe locations, and consider involving law enforcement if there are any suspicions,” Naidu said.
Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Maj-Gen Vuyisile Ncata said this was not the first time people had fallen victim to such scams, however this was the first in which lives had been lost.
“We are urging people to report to the police station and request police to accompany you instead of going on your own. There are hotspot danger zones which should be avoided. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of the victims during this difficult time. We are committed to pursuing justice for the victims and ensuring the safety of our community.”
Police have called on anyone with information on the murders to come forward.
“We appeal to anyone who can assist us in tracing these cold and callous perpetrators to contact D/Capt Monde Sithole on 082 457 2812 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.”
TimesLIVE
Brothers killed after responding to Facebook Marketplace ad for a TV
Image: 123RF
Two brothers, aged 19 and 30, were murdered in Nelson Mandela Bay after responding to a Facebook advertisement, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday.
In a statement, police said they were “deeply concerned and saddened” by the deaths, calling them “senseless.
Col Priscilla Naidu said the brothers, Aaron and Kyle Alberts from St Albans, responded to an ad for a TV set on Facebook's Marketplace but it seemed they were lured under false pretences.
“They were robbed and tragically shot to death,” Naidu said.
“It is alleged that their cellphones, cash, and vehicle were taken with the perpetrators providing a wrong address to mislead them. The brothers went to a house in Ceru Steet in NU 5 in Motherwell and were informed that no such ad was placed and the occupants of the house bore no knowledge of any sale. While still at the address, they were approached by two suspects who shot and robbed them. Their bakkie was recovered not far from the crime scene,” said Naidu.
Police were investigating the double murder.
They warned the public about the dangers of online sales.
“We urge the public to exercise caution and diligence when using social media platforms to make purchases. Verify the credibility of sellers, conduct transactions in safe locations, and consider involving law enforcement if there are any suspicions,” Naidu said.
Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Maj-Gen Vuyisile Ncata said this was not the first time people had fallen victim to such scams, however this was the first in which lives had been lost.
“We are urging people to report to the police station and request police to accompany you instead of going on your own. There are hotspot danger zones which should be avoided. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of the victims during this difficult time. We are committed to pursuing justice for the victims and ensuring the safety of our community.”
Police have called on anyone with information on the murders to come forward.
“We appeal to anyone who can assist us in tracing these cold and callous perpetrators to contact D/Capt Monde Sithole on 082 457 2812 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.”
TimesLIVE
Cele to deliver eulogy at funeral of slain KZN police officer
Ipid investigates shoot-outs between police and suspects in KZN and Mpumalanga
Mpumalanga ANC councillor killed, robbers flee with his bakkie
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos