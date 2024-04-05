×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Home affairs to open on Saturdays in April and May

Offices will resolve challenges of duplicates, amendments, rectifications and dead-alive cases with the required supporting documents

05 April 2024 - 08:10
Offices will also be resolving challenges pertaining to duplicates, amendments, rectifications and dead-alive cases with the required supporting documents. Stock photo.
Offices will also be resolving challenges pertaining to duplicates, amendments, rectifications and dead-alive cases with the required supporting documents. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Instinia

Home affairs offices will open on Saturdays for five hours from April 6 to May 25 for ID collection services, facilitation of new applications and issuing of temporary identity certificates.

The department said this excludes the public holiday on April 27.

“We invite people who have applied for their IDs, particularly young people who are first applicants, to come to our offices to collect their documents. This initiative gives people more options to collect their enabling documents,” said deputy minister Njabulo Nzuza.

Department spokesperson Siya Qoza said offices will also resolve challenges of duplicates, amendments, rectifications and dead-alive cases with the required supporting documents.

“The offices will open from 8am to 1pm. Mobile offices are also scheduled to return to deliver IDs in the remote areas where they took applications. Local offices, working with stakeholders that include councillors, will communicate the dates, times and venues of the visits. Mobile offices will be used to support the identified local offices,” he said.

Qoza said clients can book appointments to collect their smart ID cards and green bar-coded ID books before visiting offices by using the branch appointment booking system (BABS), which is available on the department's website.

He said alternatively clients can visit the offices without making a booking.

“We encourage clients who have applied for identification documents and have received their SMS notifications to seize this opportunity by visiting their home affairs office to collect these critical documents.”

TimesLIVE

LISTEN | 'Manufactured' outages increase during vote counting: IEC

IEC says it’s working with the security cluster to ensure peaceful elections amid threats to stop voting.
News
2 weeks ago

North West government entity CFO has fraudulent residence permit: minister Aaron Motsoaledi

A CFO of a North West government entity who accused the home affairs department of not responding to his court papers is using fraudulent ...
News
2 weeks ago

Foreigners who assumed identities of SA citizens found guilty

Four foreign nationals who assumed the names and identities of South African citizens have been found guilty of fraud and corruption.
News
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack