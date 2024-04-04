×

WATCH LIVE | IEC hosts signing of Electoral Code of Conduct by political parties

Scheduled to start at 10am

By TimesLIVE - 04 April 2024 - 10:20

Courtesy of SABC News

The Electoral Commission of South Africa is hosting the signing ceremony of the Electoral Code of Conduct and ballot paper draw at Gallagher Estate in Midrand on Thursday.

Please pray for government, peaceful elections and IEC, Ramaphosa asks at church service

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appealed for prayers for the government, peaceful polls and the IEC ahead of next month's elections.
5 days ago

Man arrested, faces drunken driving charge over Zuma accident

A man has been arrested in connection with a car accident involving former president Jacob Zuma, police confirmed on Friday.
5 days ago

MK Party to appeal IEC decision to remove Zuma from parliamentary list

The MK Party on Thursday said it would immediately appeal the IEC’s decision to remove Jacob Zuma from its parliamentary list
6 days ago

