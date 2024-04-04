×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Police van torched, another stoned in Chatsworth

By TIMESLIVE - 04 April 2024 - 14:20
A police van was torched and another was stoned, allegedly by members of the Bottlebrush informal settlement in Chatsworth.
A police van was torched and another was stoned, allegedly by members of the Bottlebrush informal settlement in Chatsworth.
Image: SAPS

Residents of an informal settlement allegedly torched a police van and stoned another vehicle in Chatsworth, Durban, on Thursday. 

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi condemned the attack when members of the eThekwini district task team were tracing wanted murder suspects in the settlement.

“When police officers were tracking and tracing the suspects on foot a group of residents torched a police vehicle and stoned another.

“Community members complain about the lack of police resources, which is a genuine concern, but there are those who seek to cripple the police service so they can continue their reign of terror.

“Burning and stoning police vehicles is a serious crime and the team is already on the ground to find those behind this heinous act”, said Mkhwanazi.

Despite the damage to the vehicles, police managed to arrest the two wanted suspects and seized two firearms and an air rifle.

They are expected to appear in court soon. 

TimesLIVE

Mob torches councillor’s car

An Ekurhuleni councillor has told of how he escaped an angry mob that ended up torching his vehicle during a service delivery meeting.
News
1 month ago

KZN pensioners shot and had their house and car set alight

Two suspects are wanted after they allegedly shot two KwaZulu-Natal pensioners and torched their house and a car last week at Hlokozi, in Umzumbe ...
News
9 months ago

Community on rampage after deadly beating by policing forum

An eyewitness has told of how members of a crime-fighting forum in Mpumalanga allegedly tied up a man they accused of being a thief, beating him up ...
News
2 months ago

Mpumalanga police search for suspects who torched six vehicles

Mpumalanga police are searching for suspects after a spate of torching cars in the Calcutta policing area.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack