More than 1,000 road users have been arrested and 900 vehicles impounded by law enforcement officers in operations across the country over the weekend.
According to Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane, the arrests related to various offences including drunken driving, false driving documentation, reckless driving, operating on the roads without driving permits and overloading of vehicles with both goods and passengers.
“Vehicles were impounded mainly in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga for violation of public transport operating permits. The 2024 Easter Road Safety Campaign was launched on March 20 in Mkhondo with the aim of promoting responsible and safe road usage, reducing the number of road crashes and fatalities and influencing behavioural change during the Easter period,” Zwane said.
He said traffic volumes had increased on Thursday and Friday from 10am with the N1 North and N3 South recording an average of 2,000 vehicles per hour passing through various tollgates.
The N4 East recorded 1,900 vehicles per hour, while the N1 South recorded an average of 1,000 vehicles.
Law enforcement officers stopped and checked a total of 75,961 vehicles and 16,927 drivers were issued with traffic fines for various infringements.
“One of the major concerns during this period are unroadworthy vehicles, and 274 vehicles with defects were discontinued.
“Law enforcement operations are continuing throughout the holiday period along major routes and within residential areas to ensure compliance with traffic regulations,” Zwane said.
TimesLIVE
More than 1,000 road users arrested, 900 vehicles impounded — RTMC
The arrests were made in different operations across all nine provinces
Image: Masi Losi
More than 1,000 road users have been arrested and 900 vehicles impounded by law enforcement officers in operations across the country over the weekend.
According to Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane, the arrests related to various offences including drunken driving, false driving documentation, reckless driving, operating on the roads without driving permits and overloading of vehicles with both goods and passengers.
“Vehicles were impounded mainly in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga for violation of public transport operating permits. The 2024 Easter Road Safety Campaign was launched on March 20 in Mkhondo with the aim of promoting responsible and safe road usage, reducing the number of road crashes and fatalities and influencing behavioural change during the Easter period,” Zwane said.
He said traffic volumes had increased on Thursday and Friday from 10am with the N1 North and N3 South recording an average of 2,000 vehicles per hour passing through various tollgates.
The N4 East recorded 1,900 vehicles per hour, while the N1 South recorded an average of 1,000 vehicles.
Law enforcement officers stopped and checked a total of 75,961 vehicles and 16,927 drivers were issued with traffic fines for various infringements.
“One of the major concerns during this period are unroadworthy vehicles, and 274 vehicles with defects were discontinued.
“Law enforcement operations are continuing throughout the holiday period along major routes and within residential areas to ensure compliance with traffic regulations,” Zwane said.
TimesLIVE
More than a million cars expected on the roads this Easter
KZN traffic officers seriously injured by 'speeding' taxi at toll plaza
Licensing truck brings services closer to Joburg communities
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos