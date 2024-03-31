×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Ivory Coast to raise cocoa farmgate price by 50%

By Reuters - 31 March 2024 - 14:50
Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara.
Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara.
Image: LUC GNAGO

Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara will increase the official cocoa farmgate price to 1,500 CFA francs ($2.47) per kg from Tuesday from the current 1,000 CFA, sources at five different export companies said.

The sources, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, said they were citing a decision at a government meeting on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Ouattara had validated a proposal for a price of between 1,100 and 1,200 CFA francs per kg before reversing his decision and asking that the price be even higher, the sources said.

The government and the cocoa regulator the Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) could not be reached for comment on Sunday.

Cocoa prices have more than tripled over the last year as disease and adverse weather pushed the global market to a third successive deficit, but the official farmgate price that growers can charge for their beans in Ivory Coast, a top producer, has yet to reflect this.

"There were several proposals on the table and as a last resort the president wanted the highest possible price for the producers, so he decided 1,500 CFA per kg instead of 1,200 CFA, which had been validated previously," the director of a European export company told Reuters.

"Ultimately in the current context, this is the best possible price that the CCC can pay because the sales system in Ivory Coast is such that it is difficult to change prices during the season," the person added.

The director of another international export company said: "The president judged the world market situation to be exceptional and wanted an exceptional reaction too."

Nigeria to grant mining licences only to companies that process locally

Nigeria will only grant new mining licences to companies that present a plan on how minerals would be processed locally, under new guidelines being ...
News
2 days ago

Nigeria defence chief says bad intel hinders fight on kidnappings

Nigeria's Defence Chief General Chris Musa said on Monday the military was being fed bad intelligence by informants, hampering the fight against ...
News
5 days ago

Over 200 Nigerian school hostages released after abduction

Over 200 students and staff abducted by gunmen from a school in northern Nigeria earlier this month have been released, the office of the governor of ...
News
1 week ago

As Zimbabwe makes strides on HIV/AIDS, LGBTQ+ people left behind

As a gay man in Zimbabwe, Admore braced himself for a hostile reception from medical staff when he went for an HIV test at a city-run clinic in ...
News
1 week ago

Gunmen in Nigeria kidnap about 100 in weekend attacks

Gunmen in Nigeria kidnapped around 100 people, including women and children, in two weekend attacks in Kaduna state, residents and police said on ...
News
1 week ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack