Special Investigating Unit authorised to investigate KZN Film Commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of maladministration in the affairs of the KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission.

The proclamation authorises the SIU to probe the procurement of companies to partner and invest with the commission in the development and operation of the KwaZulu-Natal Studios, including the commission’s investment in KZN Studios.

The SIU said on Wednesday it had been given the go-ahead to investigate any unauthorised, irregular, or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the commission or the state.

“The scope of the investigation covers any unlawful or improper conduct by officials or employees of commission, the applicable suppliers or service providers or any other person or entity,” the SIU said.

The proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that took place between July 1 2017 and March 22 2024, the date of the publication of the proclamation.

TimesLIVE