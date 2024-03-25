×

South Africa

KZN paediatrician found murdered in boot of her car

25 March 2024 - 12:01
Dr Zamambo Siphokazi Mkhize was a paediatrician at Harry Gwala Regional Hospital.
Image: Social Media, Facebook

The KwaZulu-Natal health department has urged police to leave “no stone unturned” after a well-known Pietermaritzburg paediatrician was found murdered in the boot of her car.

Dr Zamambo Siphokazi Mkhize, 39, was a paediatrician at Harry Gwala Regional Hospital (formerly known as Edendale Hospital). 

Mkhize’s body was found on the J18 in Imbali, about 3km from the hospital, on Friday evening.

“We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues for this great loss. This is a huge loss to the department and the medical fraternity as her profession is critical to saving lives on a daily basis,” said provincial health spokesperson Ntokozo Maphisa. 

Maphisa said according to police reports, Mkhize was found shot.

He said she reported for duty but left early to attend to an emergency at home. He said she never arrived. 

Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said Plessislaer officers are investigating the murder.

“Police responded to the scene and found the body of a woman with what looked like assault marks and a gunshot wound,” said Netshiunda.

He said the suspects are unknown at this stage and the motive has not yet been established, though robbery could not be ruled out.

TimesLIVE 

